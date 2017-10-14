Primero Mining Corp’s (P) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Primero Mining Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$0.60 to C$0.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Primero Mining Corp from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

Shares of Primero Mining Corp (TSE P) opened at 0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $17.29 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Primero Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Primero Mining Corp Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

