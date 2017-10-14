Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Pretium Resources (PVG) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,801 shares. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

