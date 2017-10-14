Presbia PLC (LENS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Presbia PLC offers ophthalmic device. It is focused on the development and marketing of an optical lens implant for the treatment of presbyopia. The company’s product consists of Presbia Flexivue Microlens(TM). Presbia PLC is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Presbia PLC in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Presbia PLC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Presbia PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Presbia PLC (LENS) traded down 2.95% on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 10,415 shares of the company traded hands. Presbia PLC has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $78.17 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presbia PLC stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 15.15% of Presbia PLC worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presbia PLC Company Profile

Presbia PLC is an ophthalmic device company. The Company develops and markets an optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of the ability to focus on near objects. The Company’s segment is the restoration of clear vision caused by presbyopia. The Company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries and accessories for procedures performed exclusively outside the United States.

