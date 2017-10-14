Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tableau Software (DATA) Share Price

News articles about Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tableau Software earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software company an impact score of 44.7124258603989 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 77.67 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $6.14 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. Tableau Software has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tableau Software will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DATA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Tableau Software news, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 193,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $13,684,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,946,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $15,882,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,849,824.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,160,559 shares of company stock worth $81,744,364. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

