Polycom (PLCM) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Polycom (NASDAQ: PLCM) is one of 67 public companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Polycom to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Polycom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Polycom
|-3.47%
|-3.73%
|-2.23%
|Polycom Competitors
|-1.82%
|-6.57%
|0.51%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Polycom and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Polycom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Polycom Competitors
|362
|2392
|3922
|154
|2.57
As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Polycom’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polycom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Polycom and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|EBITDA
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Polycom
|N/A
|N/A
|77.94
|Polycom Competitors
|$2.88 billion
|$623.96 million
|27.02
Polycom’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Polycom. Polycom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
92.4% of Polycom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Polycom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Polycom has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polycom’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Polycom rivals beat Polycom on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Polycom Company Profile
Polycom, Inc. (Polycom) offers solutions for voice, video and content sharing and a line of support and service solutions. The Company operates in Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) geographic segments. The Company’s video, voice and content-management and content-sharing solutions include applications for mobile devices, browser-based video collaboration, cloud-delivered services, conference room systems and home/work office solutions and immersive telepresence. It offers various products and solutions, which include UC Group Systems, UC Platform and UC Personal Devices. UC Group Systems includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems. UC Platform includes universal collaboration servers, virtualization management, resource management, recording and streaming, and remote access technologies that constitute the RealPresence Platform. UC Personal Devices includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems.
