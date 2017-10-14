Polycom (PLCM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Polycom (NASDAQ:PLCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Polycom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.8316159557873 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Polycom Company Profile

Polycom, Inc (Polycom) offers solutions for voice, video and content sharing and a line of support and service solutions. The Company operates in Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) geographic segments. The Company’s video, voice and content-management and content-sharing solutions include applications for mobile devices, browser-based video collaboration, cloud-delivered services, conference room systems and home/work office solutions and immersive telepresence.

