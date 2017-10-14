Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 594 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

In other CVS Health Corporation news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $20,032,330.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,255 shares in the company, valued at $24,859,112.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $18,883,262.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,096 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/pointe-capital-management-llc-sells-594-shares-of-cvs-health-corporation-cvs.html.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 72.60 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.