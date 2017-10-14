PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Shares Sold by Americafirst Capital Management LLC

Americafirst Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 42.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 71.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 23.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) remained flat at $41.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,886 shares. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.30.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $362.32 million for the quarter. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)’s payout ratio is presently 55.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital downgraded shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

In related news, SVP Patrick V. Apodaca sold 5,333 shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $215,613.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,313.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald N. Darnell sold 5,000 shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,451.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

