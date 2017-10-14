Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 16th.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.57%.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) opened at 21.914 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.975 and a beta of 0.48. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mcclintock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Francis Kenny bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Plumas Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to maximum insurable amounts insures the Bank’s deposit accounts. The Bank operates through its approximately 10 branch networks.

