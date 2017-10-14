Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Position Held by Dreman Value Management L L C

Dreman Value Management L L C continued to hold its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9,828.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,131,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,271,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,005,000 after purchasing an additional 137,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,203,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/pitney-bowes-inc-pbi-position-held-by-dreman-value-management-l-l-c.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE PBI) traded up 0.22% on Friday, hitting $13.88. 1,372,736 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15,666.66%. The business had revenue of $821.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.