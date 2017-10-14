Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) opened at 118.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.69. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post $4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 68,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $8,088,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,158,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,096 shares of company stock worth $23,460,336 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,316 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

