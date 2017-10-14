Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Price Target to $92.00

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) traded up 1.03% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.66. 275,800 shares of the company were exchanged. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $105,660.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

