Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give L Brands, Inc. (LB) a $42.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 price target on L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of L Brands (LB) traded up 0.99% on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,699 shares. L Brands has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.68.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Allan R. Tessler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,654. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Aviva PLC grew its position in L Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in L Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 885,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in L Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in L Brands by 18.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 965,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

