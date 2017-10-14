Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) traded up 0.54% on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,548 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The casino operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/piedmont-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-85-shares-of-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs.html.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.