Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,178 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 31.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE PH) traded up 0.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $180.40. The company had a trading volume of 679,382 shares. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.77 and a 1-year high of $181.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin Corporation from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $437,368.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,721.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.46, for a total value of $200,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $878,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

