Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Waldron LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.2% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $476.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $501.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $447.00 to $449.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $475.49. 639,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.84 and a 52 week high of $485.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $22.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.58, for a total value of $48,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total transaction of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $2,382,163. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

