Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,242,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.77% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $56,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) opened at 18.08 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.02%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

