Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $117.88 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.92.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) opened at 113.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $123.55.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post $4.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.90%.
In related news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,605,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.
