Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $117.88 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.92.

Get Philip Morris International Inc alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) opened at 113.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post $4.84 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-given-outperform-rating-at-wells-fargo-company.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.90%.

In related news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,605,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.