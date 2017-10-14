Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Stake Lifted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 12,769,294 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Pfizer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $263,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

