Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Stake Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $110,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 585.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 276.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE PBR) opened at 10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $68.42 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

