Perceptron (PRCP) versus Chart Industries (GTLS) Critical Contrast

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Perceptron has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perceptron and Chart Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chart Industries 0 5 3 0 2.38

Perceptron currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Chart Industries has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Perceptron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perceptron is more favorable than Chart Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Perceptron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Chart Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Perceptron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Chart Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perceptron and Chart Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron $77.95 million 0.94 $5.79 million ($0.01) -773.00 Chart Industries $860.61 million 1.55 $68.59 million $0.37 117.43

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron. Perceptron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptron and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron -0.22% 1.00% 0.58% Chart Industries 1.35% 3.28% 1.89%

Summary

Chart Industries beats Perceptron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The Company’s products are categorized as In-Line, Near-Line and Off-Line Measurement Solutions (Measurement Solutions); 3D Scanning Solutions, and Value Added Services. Its In-Line and Near-Line measurement solutions include AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide and Helix. Its Off-Line measurement solutions include Coord3 and TouchDMIS. Its 3D Scanning Solutions include ScanWorks, ScanR and WheelWorks. Its Value Added Services include training, field service, calibration, launch support services, maintenance agreements and repairs. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc. is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical. The E&C and D&S segments manufacture products used in energy-related and industrial applications, such as the separation, liquefaction, distribution and storage of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. Through the BioMedical segment, it manufactures and supplies medical devices, including cryogenic and non-cryogenic equipment, used in respiratory healthcare. The Company also manufactures and supplies products for life sciences, including biological research and animal breeding. Applications in the BioMedical segment include Respiratory Therapy, Life Sciences, Commercial Oxygen and Nitrogen Generation.

