Pentair PLC. (PNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair’s third-quarter 2017 adjusted EPS guidance range of 91–93 cents represents an 18% year-over-year increase at the mid-point. The company expects free cash flow to continue to improve, in line with historical seasonal patterns. Going forward, its focus on reorganization activities will fuel growth. The company will also gain from strong performance of the Aquatic & Environmental Systems business. Further, Pentair`s exhibition of its proven technology and latest food and beverage processing innovations at drinktec 2017 will aid improvement in orders which in turn will drive sales growth. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. “

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Pentair PLC. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.15.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (PNR) traded up 0.13% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.98. 961,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. Pentair PLC. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Pentair PLC. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of Pentair PLC. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair PLC. by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair PLC. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pentair PLC. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,293,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,517,000 after acquiring an additional 591,429 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair PLC. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 264,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Pentair PLC. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

