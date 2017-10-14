Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PE. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Parsley Energy Inc. alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 4,757,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 147.65 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/parsley-energy-inc-pe-price-target-cut-to-49-00-by-analysts-at-citigroup-inc.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Spot Trading L.L.C. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.