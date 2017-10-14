Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $118,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 1007.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $957.01 and a 200 day moving average of $942.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $743.59 and a 12-month high of $1,014.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,058.98.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

