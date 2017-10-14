Parkland Fuel Corp’s (PKI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$33.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel Corp from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel Corp from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.15.

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE PKI) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,741 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 66.13. Parkland Fuel Corp has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Parkland Fuel Corp Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. The Company delivers refined fuels and other petroleum products to motorists, businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. Its segments include Retail Fuels, Commercial Fuels, Parkland USA, Supply and Wholesale, and Corporate. Its Retail Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of over 1,070 retail gas stations in Canada.

