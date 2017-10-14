Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 127,549 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Gulfport Energy Corporation worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ GPOR) opened at 14.48 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The stock’s market cap is $2.65 billion.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.59 million. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1052.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

