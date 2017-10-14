Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Receives $86.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Papa John’s International (PZZA) traded down 0.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.62. 420,337 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $90.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 919.82%. The company had revenue of $434.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 198% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Papa John’s International news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $692,087.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

