Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) & Celadon Group (CGI) Financial Analysis

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ: PANL) and Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0.88% 6.56% 3.14% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Celadon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions does not pay a dividend. Celadon Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Celadon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celadon Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $57.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2,319.83%. Celadon Group has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 385.71%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 86.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Celadon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $313.00 million 0.33 $30.99 million $0.08 29.63 Celadon Group $1.05 billion 0.14 $83.46 million $0.20 26.25

Celadon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. Celadon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company services a range of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers by undertaking a set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The Company uses a mix of owned and chartered-in motor vessels to transport over 18.3 million deadweight tons (dwt) of cargo to approximately 100 ports across the world, averaging over 40 vessels in service. The Company’s owned fleet includes eight Panamax drybulk carriers, four Supramax drybulk carriers and two Handymax drybulk carriers. Its vessels include Nordic Orion, Nordic Odyssey and Bulk Trident.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc. (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada. The Company’s primary asset-based services include the United States domestic dry van and refrigerated; cross-border service between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada service; contract service; regional and specialized short haul service, and rail intermodal service. The Company’s primary asset-light services include freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation and supply chain logistics services.

