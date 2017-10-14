Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) traded up 1.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 865,876 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.77 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $129.77. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $6,357,789.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $290,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,744 shares of company stock valued at $37,804,516. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

