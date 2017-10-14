Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) were down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,317,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,972,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company’s market cap is $132.49 million.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palatin Technologies stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Palatin Technologies worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems.

