Paddy Power Betfair Plc (PPB) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 8,500 ($111.75) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.48) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($138.05) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and issued a £106.60 ($140.15) target price (down previously from £110.35 ($145.08)) on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($114.38) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paddy Power Betfair Plc to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 9,800 ($128.85) to GBX 7,500 ($98.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paddy Power Betfair Plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.43 ($113.02).

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc (PPB) opened at 7725.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.49 billion. Paddy Power Betfair Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,635.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 9,219.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,249.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,930.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

