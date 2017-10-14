Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Receives $52.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-receives-52-67-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $127,191.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $37,740.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,215,480. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 942,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PCRX) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 747,359 shares. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38 billion.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.