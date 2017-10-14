PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PACCAR from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS AG set a $75.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ PCAR) opened at 72.69 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $189,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 91.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PACCAR by 29.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 102.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 19,884.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

