P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Board of Directors Declares Stock Buyback Program

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program, which authorizes the company to buyback 400,000 shares on Tuesday, October 10th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) opened at 28.11 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

