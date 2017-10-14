Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD) Given “house stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON OBD) remained flat at GBX 240.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,002 shares. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 125.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 275.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 206.64 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.85.

About Oxford Biodynamics PLC

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a biotechnology company, which is engaged in biomarker research and development. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Its geographical segments include UK and Malaysia. Its EpiSwitch is an industrial platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation and monitoring of a class of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures (CCSs).

