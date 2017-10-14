OxFORD Asset Management LLP Purchases 35,702 Shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 317.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sabre Corporation were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sabre Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Sabre Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Sabre Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 181,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sabre Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Sabre Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Sabre Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sabre Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, insider Hugh W. Jones sold 36,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $726,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $68,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ SABR) opened at 18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Sabre Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Sabre Corporation had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $900.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sabre Corporation’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

