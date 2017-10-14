OxFORD Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 69,000 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.38% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ AKBA) opened at 18.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $338.73 million.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Dahan sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $27,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,586 shares of company stock worth $222,289. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

