Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3,171.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,373 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 98,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Sunday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) opened at 25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Owens-Illinois, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sergio B.O. Galindo sold 5,477 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $136,541.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,890 shares in the company, valued at $869,807.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 1,360 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $32,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

