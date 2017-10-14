Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ OTTR) traded down 0.33% on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,702 shares. Otter Tail Corporation has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Otter Tail Corporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Otter Tail Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail Corporation by 20,638.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,116,000 after purchasing an additional 151,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail Corporation by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 127,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Otter Tail Corporation by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 956,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

