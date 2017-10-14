Orla Mining Ltd (OLA) Insider Pierre Lassonde Purchases 77,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd (TSE:OLA) insider Pierre Lassonde purchased 77,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.

Pierre Lassonde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Pierre Lassonde acquired 73,400 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$96,888.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Pierre Lassonde acquired 124,400 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.34 per share, with a total value of C$166,696.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Pierre Lassonde acquired 193,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$245,237.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Pierre Lassonde acquired 147,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$177,360.00.

