Orla Mining Ltd (OLA) Insider Pierre Lassonde Buys 124,400 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd (TSE:OLA) insider Pierre Lassonde purchased 124,400 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, with a total value of C$166,696.00.

Pierre Lassonde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Pierre Lassonde purchased 77,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Pierre Lassonde purchased 73,400 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$96,888.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Pierre Lassonde purchased 193,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$245,237.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Pierre Lassonde purchased 147,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$177,360.00.

