Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) Holdings Cut by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orbital ATK were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Orbital ATK by 9.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Orbital ATK by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital ATK during the second quarter valued at $128,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Orbital ATK during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Orbital ATK by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. 641,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. Orbital ATK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of -0.30.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Orbital ATK, Inc. will post $6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.58 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.28.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $40,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank L. Jr. Culbertson sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $211,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,002 shares of company stock worth $316,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Orbital ATK Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

