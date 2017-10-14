Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.70, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.89% and a return on equity of 5,686.82%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) opened at 37.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of -0.97.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
