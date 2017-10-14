Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 106 ($1.39) price target on the stock.

OPHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 82 ($1.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Friday, July 14th. GMP Securities reissued a reduce rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 99.50 ($1.31).

Ophir Energy Plc (LON OPHR) opened at 71.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 504.96 million. Ophir Energy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 67.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 103.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.07.

Ophir Energy Plc Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

