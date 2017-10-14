ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ON Semi's Fairchild acquisition has helped the company to grab a dominant position in the power semiconductor market with a planned focus on smartphone, automotive and industrial end markets. Further, a diversified customer and product base coupled with improving end-markets has insulated the company against certain end-market and geographical demand volatility. Lower customer and product concentration risk is therefore a positive for its top line. Moreover, growing demand and greater adoption of CMOS image sensor business and ADAS related applications have given ON Semi a significant growth opportunity in the automotive market. Further, On Semi has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. However, leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

Get ON Semiconductor Corporation alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ ON) opened at 19.57 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/on-semiconductor-corporation-on-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 368,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,611.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,079.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,723 shares of company stock worth $1,336,427. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 609,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.