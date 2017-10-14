Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom maintains a balanced growth model through a combination of well-focused internal development initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Increasing demand for media services and massive proliferation of channels are likely to improve the top line in future. Omnicom is experiencing continuous revenue growth, driven by healthy performance in developed markets like the United States and developing markets like Asia. The company has started to use open-source technique to access the current information in the market. It is also building upon its digital and analytical capabilities by investing in agencies and partnering with innovative technology companies in key markets. Omnicom has outperformed the industry year to date. However, a competitive and fragmented communications services industry coupled with high susceptibility to concentration risks pose a threat to Omnicom’s profitability.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded up 1.05% on Friday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,316 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post $5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $39,697.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,835.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $71,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,576.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Invictus RG lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,098.2% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

