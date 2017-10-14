Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,070 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Omnicell worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 76.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 74.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 37,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 40,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $1,990,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,377.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,791 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded down 0.97% on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 159,196 shares. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The firm’s market cap is $1.90 billion.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

