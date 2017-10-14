Omega Protein Corporation (OME) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,249 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Protein Corporation worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Protein Corporation by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Protein Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Protein Corporation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Omega Protein Corporation by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Protein Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Protein Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Omega Protein Corporation from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Protein Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE OME) opened at 22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.28. Omega Protein Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.44 million. Omega Protein Corporation had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Protein Corporation will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Omega Protein Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Omega Protein Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

