Olin Corporation (OLN) Holdings Reduced by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin Corporation were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,670,000 after buying an additional 274,853 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,843,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,039,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,449,000 after buying an additional 386,791 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Olin Corporation by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,098,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,933,000 after buying an additional 1,553,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Olin Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,257,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $498,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,151 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) traded up 0.08% on Friday, hitting $35.54. 1,160,459 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Olin Corporation had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Olin Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Olin Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

