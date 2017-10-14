Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stake Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International Corporation were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,094,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,970,000 after purchasing an additional 233,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,034,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,392,000 after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,825,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 815,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,317,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International Corporation alerts:

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/old-republic-international-corporation-ori-stake-boosted-by-ameritas-investment-partners-inc.html.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE ORI) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,258 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.30. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Old Republic International Corporation had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

About Old Republic International Corporation

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.